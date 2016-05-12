May 12 Unique Fabricating Inc :

* Unique Fabricating Inc reports first quarter 2016 revenues of $40.0 million; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.21 and adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 to $0.87

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue rose 23.3 percent to $40 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $160 million to $163 million