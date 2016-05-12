BRIEF-RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends
* RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends
May 12 Harvard Bioscience Inc :
* Harvard Bioscience reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue rose 4.7 percent to $27 million
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Reaffirming its financial guidance for full year 2016
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19
* Capital Power announces closing of the 284 megawatt contracted thermal portfolio acquisition from Veresen Inc