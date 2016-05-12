May 12 Harvard Bioscience Inc :

* Harvard Bioscience reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue rose 4.7 percent to $27 million

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Reaffirming its financial guidance for full year 2016

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)