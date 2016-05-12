BRIEF-RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends
* RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends
May 12 China Automotive Systems Inc :
* China Automotive Systems reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 sales $116.9 million versus $123.4 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $450 million
* Q1 gross margin was 18.0%, compared with 17.6% in q1 of 2015
* Reiterated its revenue guidance for full year 2016 of us$450 million
* Capital Power announces closing of the 284 megawatt contracted thermal portfolio acquisition from Veresen Inc