BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Cargojet Inc
* Qtrly total revenues were $76.9 million , an increase of $22.8 million or 42.1% versus previous year.
* Qtrly adjusted ebitda before one-time costs was $18.5 million , an increase of $11.2 million or 153.4% versus previous year
* Cargojet announces exceptional first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: