May 12 Cargojet Inc

* Qtrly total revenues were $76.9 million , an increase of $22.8 million or 42.1% versus previous year.

* Qtrly adjusted ebitda before one-time costs was $18.5 million , an increase of $11.2 million or 153.4% versus previous year

* Cargojet announces exceptional first quarter results