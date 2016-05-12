May 12 Alacer Gold Corp

* Qtrly gold production of 31,926 ounces and attributable gold production 1 of 25,541 ounces

* Gold production is expected to increase in second half of year

* Alacer gold announces first quarter 2016 operating & financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S