BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Alacer Gold Corp
* Qtrly gold production of 31,926 ounces and attributable gold production 1 of 25,541 ounces
* Gold production is expected to increase in second half of year
* Alacer gold announces first quarter 2016 operating & financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC