BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
* Qtrly retail sales increase 2.2% and same store sales up 1.0% in quarter over q1 2015
* Qtrly same store sales up in all core retail banners
* Qtrly excluding petroleum, consolidated revenue increased $91.9 million , or 4.3% in quarter
* Canadian tire corporation delivers strong q1 results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: