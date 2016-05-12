May 12 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* g&w's traffic in april 2016 was 229,972 carloads, a decrease of 21,725 carloads, or 8.6%, compared with april 2015.

* North american operations traffic in april 2016 was 124,869 carloads, a decrease of 12.8%

* n. American operations apr traffic decrease due to lesser shipments of coal & coke, agri products, minerals & stone, pulp & paper traffic

* Genesee & wyoming reports traffic for april 2016