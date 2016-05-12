BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* g&w's traffic in april 2016 was 229,972 carloads, a decrease of 21,725 carloads, or 8.6%, compared with april 2015.
* North american operations traffic in april 2016 was 124,869 carloads, a decrease of 12.8%
* n. American operations apr traffic decrease due to lesser shipments of coal & coke, agri products, minerals & stone, pulp & paper traffic
* Genesee & wyoming reports traffic for april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: