BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Globeimmune Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* "company believes it has sufficient cash to operate company as a going concern through middle of 2017"
* Company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives
* If a strategic alternative is not found in near future, could decide to wind down operations of company
* Globeimmune announces updates and financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC