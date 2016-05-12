May 12 Arctic Cat Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth

* A stronger q4 turnaround was hampered by lack of snowfall that constrained snow-related sales, ongoing foreign currency headwinds

* Revolving bank agreement extended and increased to $130 million, up from $100 million

* Year net earnings to range from a loss of $0.39 per share to earnings of $0.08 per diluted share

* Snowmobile sales in fiscal 2016 q4 rose 42.9 percent to $7.5 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $658.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects that its fiscal 2017 net sales will be down 8 percent to 12 percent in first half of year

* Sales of all-terrain vehicles (atvs) and side-by-side recreational off-highway vehicles in q4 totaled $92.2 million, up 38.0 %

* Foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2017 are estimated to reduce net earnings in range of $0.42 to $0.53 per diluted share versus 2016

* Anticipates its fiscal 2017 sales and earnings performance will be lowest in q1

* Expects stronger financial results in second half of year to be driven by new product launches

* Unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates reduced gross profit by approximately $2.4 million, or $0.11 per share in q4

* Quarter and full-year results

* Q4 loss per share $1.30

* Q4 sales $121.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $136.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $635 million to $655 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S