BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Richmont Mines
* Richmont Mines Inc says during quarter, island gold produced 26,589 ounces of gold an increase of 147% over same period in 2015
* Richmont Mines Inc qtrly revenues were a record us$38.3 million an increase of 41% over prior year period
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.15
* Richmont mines inc says co remains on track to achieve high end of 2016 production guidance
* On track to achieve low end of cash costs and all-in sustaining costs estimates
* In sustaining costs estimates
* Q1 revenue c$52.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: