* Richmont Mines Inc says during quarter, island gold produced 26,589 ounces of gold an increase of 147% over same period in 2015

* Richmont Mines Inc qtrly revenues were a record us$38.3 million an increase of 41% over prior year period

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.15

* Richmont mines inc says co remains on track to achieve high end of 2016 production guidance

* On track to achieve low end of cash costs and all-in sustaining costs estimates

