BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 ChromaDex Corp
* ChromaDex reports record revenue and quarterly net income as ingredients sales climb 72%
* Q1 sales rose 39 percent to $7.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: