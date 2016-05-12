BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Histogenics Corp
* Histogenics Corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC