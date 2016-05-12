May 12 Penn Virginia Corp
* Restructuring will reduce company's long-term debt by more
than $1 billion
* Company has obtained a commitment for up to $128 million
in exit financing from its RBL lenders
* Has received a commitment for $25 million in
debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from its RBL lenders
* Penn Virginia Corp says company anticipates emerging from
Chapter 11 by end of summer
* In relation to Chapter 11 filing,restructuring support
agreement with holders of 87% of nearly $1.20 billion in total
funded-debt obligations
* Penn Virginia Corporation files voluntary chapter 11
petitions to facilitate restructuring with the overwhelming
support of its funded debt holders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)