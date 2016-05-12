BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Party City Holdco Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $2.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Party city announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.25
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: