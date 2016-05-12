BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Vertex Energy Inc
* Increasing street collections and improved charge-for-oil will underpin progress seeing already in 2016 compared to 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Says "in next few days we plan to close a capital raise in aggregate principal amount of $19.3 million"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $17.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vertex energy, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 62 percent to $14.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $17.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: