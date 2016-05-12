May 12 Voyager Therapeutics Inc -
* Voyager Therapeutics Inc says remain on track to deliver
top-line, proof-of-concept clinical results for VY-AADC01 in Q4
* Remains on track to file an investigational new drug
application in late 2017 for its pipeline program, VY-SOD101 for
monogenic form of ALS
* Voyager therapeutics provides first quarter 2016 investor
update
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
