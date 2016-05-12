BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc
* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $41 million to $43 million
* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to $27.6 million
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 53 percent
* Fy 2016 revised revenue guidance upward to $180-190 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $178.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Of 8-10 pct
* Sees for FY, adjusted EBITDA of 10-12 pct and free cash flow of approximately $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: