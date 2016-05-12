BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Sun Biopharma Inc
* Sun biopharma provides business update and reports financial results for q1 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
