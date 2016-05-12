May 12 Navios Maritime Partners Lp :

* Net income for 3 month period ended March 31, 2016 amounted to $0.2 million versus $10.9 million for 3 month period ended March 31, 2015

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp Reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $45.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $53.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)