BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Brampton Brick Ltd :
* Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by bbl of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid
* May purchase up to 460,431 class a subordinate voting shares, about 5% of total no of class a subordinate voting shares outstanding
* Brampton Brick Limited announces normal course issuer bid
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: