May 12 Brampton Brick Ltd :

* Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by bbl of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid

* May purchase up to 460,431 class a subordinate voting shares, about 5% of total no of class a subordinate voting shares outstanding

* Brampton Brick Limited announces normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)