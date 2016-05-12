May 12 Honeywell International Inc

* Spin-Off to be completed by early 2017

* No impact to financial guidance

* Erin Kane named as president and chief executive officer of Advansix

* New company to be named Advansix

* Honeywell will file a form 10 relating to transaction with securities and exchange commission shortly

* Announced intention to spin off resins and chemicals business into a standalone, publicly-traded co

* Upon completion of spin-off, Advansix will be an independent manufacturer of Nylon 6

* Completion of deal subject to certain customary conditions, including, assurance that spin-off of Advansix will be tax-free to shareowners

* Shareowners will receive Advansix shares tax-free in addition to Honeywell shares they already own

* Honeywell announces plan to spin off resins and chemicals business to shareowners