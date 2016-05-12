May 12 Honeywell International Inc
* Spin-Off to be completed by early 2017
* No impact to financial guidance
* Erin Kane named as president and chief executive officer
of Advansix
* New company to be named Advansix
* Honeywell will file a form 10 relating to transaction with
securities and exchange commission shortly
* Announced intention to spin off resins and chemicals
business into a standalone, publicly-traded co
* Upon completion of spin-off, Advansix will be an
independent manufacturer of Nylon 6
* Completion of deal subject to certain customary
conditions, including, assurance that spin-off of Advansix will
be tax-free to shareowners
* Shareowners will receive Advansix shares tax-free in
addition to Honeywell shares they already own
* Honeywell announces plan to spin off resins and chemicals
business to shareowners
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: