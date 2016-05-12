BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 LM Funding America Inc
* LM funding reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $1.58 million versus $1.59 million
* Says acquired 128 accounts in quarter, which was up 52 pct compared with 84 for same year-ago quarter
* Says Reo portfolio increased to 56 properties at quarter end from 41 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
