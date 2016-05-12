May 12 LM Funding America Inc

* LM funding reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $1.58 million versus $1.59 million

* Says acquired 128 accounts in quarter, which was up 52 pct compared with 84 for same year-ago quarter

* Says Reo portfolio increased to 56 properties at quarter end from 41 at December 31, 2015