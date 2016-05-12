BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 P&F Industries Inc
* Q1 revenue $14.5 million versus $14.6 million
* P&F Industries Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations $0.02
* P&F Industries reports on gain on sale of Nationwide Industries, Inc. and reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: