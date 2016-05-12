May 12 Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust says intends to extend maturity date of debentures from june 30, 2018 to june 30, 2022

* Lanesborough REIT announces intention to extend and amend series g debentures and reduction in revolving loan facility interest rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)