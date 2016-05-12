BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust -
* Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust says intends to extend maturity date of debentures from june 30, 2018 to june 30, 2022
* Lanesborough REIT announces intention to extend and amend series g debentures and reduction in revolving loan facility interest rate
