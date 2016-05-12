May 12 Genvec Inc

* Says believes its existing resources are sufficient to fund operations into 2018

* Says for 2016, GenVec anticipates a cash burn between $6.0 million and $6.5 million

* GenVec reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue fell 28 percent to $300,000