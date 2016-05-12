May 12 Ralph Lauren Corp :

* Authorizes an additional $200 million stock repurchase program

* On a 13-week to 13-week basis, consolidated comparable store sales decreased 5% in constant currency and 6% as reported during q4

* Q4 of fiscal 2016 ended with inventory of $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion in prior year period

* Ralph Lauren reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.88 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.86 billion

