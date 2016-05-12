BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
May 12 Acasti Pharma Inc :
* Says Jan D'Alvise appointed as president and chief executive officer effective June 1, 2016
* Jan D'Alvise appointed president & CEO of Acasti Pharma
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.