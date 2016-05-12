BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Allied Properties REIT announces completion of $150 million offering of 3.934 pct Series B senior unsecured debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: