May 12 Kaminak Gold Corp

* Total consideration offered for Kaminak shares is approximately C$520 million.

* Deal for C$520 million

* Under arrangement, each common share of Kaminak will be exchanged for 0.10896 common shares of Goldcorp

* Exchange ratio represents a value of c$2.62 per share based upon closing price of Goldcorp on TSX on may 11, 2016 of c$24.08

* Arrangement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of Kaminak and Goldcorp

* Kaminak announces acquisition transaction with Goldcorp

* Board may terminate agreement in favour of unsolicited superior proposal, subject to payment of termination fee of C$20.3 million

* Number of Goldcorp shares to be issued under arrangement will be approximately 21.6 million

* Kaminak's financial advisor is BMO Capital Markets and its legal advisors are Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

* Kaminak announces acquisition transaction with Goldcorp