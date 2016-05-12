BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 iFabric Corp -
* iFabric Corp qtrly revenues of $3.1 million compared to $3.3 million in q2 2015
* iFabric Corp qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders was $0.013 per share basic and diluted
* iFabric Corp reports second quarter 2016 results and provides operations update and outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: