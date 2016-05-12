BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Youngevity International Inc :
* Youngevity International, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results; operating income increased 211% and adjusted EBITDA increased 72.8%
* Q1 revenue rose 3.8 percent to $38.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: