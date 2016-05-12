BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 (Reuters) -
* Perk.com Inc qtrly total revenue increased 194% to approximately $17.3 million
* Perk.com Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Perk.com Inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results highlighted by a 194% increase in revenues and expansion to over 50 million registered users Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
