* Perk.com Inc qtrly total revenue increased 194% to approximately $17.3 million

* Perk.com Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Perk.com Inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results highlighted by a 194% increase in revenues and expansion to over 50 million registered users