BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
May 12 Ovivo Inc :
* Ovivo awarded two major contracts worth over $21 million in the United States and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.