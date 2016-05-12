BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
May 12 Asure Software Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.11 excluding items
* Qtrly revenue $6.7 million versus $6.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $37.5 million to $38.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.25
* Sees FY 2016 net income per share, excluding one-time items $0.12 to $0.20
* "Looking ahead to rest of 2016, we believe we are on track to meet or exceed our guidance"
* Asure Software reports 2016 first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.