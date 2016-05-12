May 12 Petrus Resources Ltd :

* Says average production was 8,821 boe per day (33% oil and liquids) in Q1 of 2016 compared to 8,172 boe per day in q4

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.11

* Petrus Resources Ltd says approved a capital budget of $12.2 million for first half of 2016

* Petrus Resources announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)