BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
May 12 Petrus Resources Ltd :
* Says average production was 8,821 boe per day (33% oil and liquids) in Q1 of 2016 compared to 8,172 boe per day in q4
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.11
* Petrus Resources Ltd says approved a capital budget of $12.2 million for first half of 2016
* Petrus Resources announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.