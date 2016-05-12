May 12 Dimension Therapeutics Inc :

* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, co recognized $2.2 million of revenue associated with collaboration agreement with bayer, versus $1.6 million

* Dimension therapeutics reports recent corporate progress and first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S