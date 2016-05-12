BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
May 12 Dimension Therapeutics Inc :
* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, co recognized $2.2 million of revenue associated with collaboration agreement with bayer, versus $1.6 million
* Dimension therapeutics reports recent corporate progress and first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.