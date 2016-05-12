May 12 Neuralstem Inc -

* Neuralstem expects to report results in second half of 2017

* Neuralstem Inc says there were no significant adverse effects in phase 1b safety trial data in patients with mdd

* Neuralstem announces first patient enrolled in phase 2 clinical trial in major depressive disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)