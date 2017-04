May 12 Circa Enterprises Inc

* Circa reports sales and operating results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 loss per share C$0.04

* Q1 sales C$5.5 million versus C$5.1 million

* Says to reduce costs going forward by combining manufacturing and warehousing facilities

* Says activities are expected to be completed in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)