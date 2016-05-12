BRIEF-IRD says Q1 loss per share $0.01
* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Flexion Therapeutics Reports First
* Qtrly loss per share $0.78
* Quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.