BRIEF-Green Plains says entered privately negotiated agreement with holder of co's Senior Notes due 2018
* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 - SEC filing
May 12 Applied DNA Sciences Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue fell 62 percent to $573,000
* Rex Tillerson's 2016 total compensation was $27.4 million versus $27.3 million in 2015