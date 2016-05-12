May 12 Nordstrom Inc
* Nordstrom reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 sales $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.28 billion
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 earnings were below company's expectations, primarily
driven by lower than planned sales and higher markdowns to
better align inventory
* Q1 results included a reduction in earnings per diluted
share of $0.10 related to higher credit chargeback expenses
* Qtrly "sales trends were below expectations"
* Sees FY comparable sales 1 decrease to 1 increase
* Sees 2016 net sales increase of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent
* Ended period with inventory growth of 5.4 percent and net
sales growth of 2.5 percent resulting in a negative spread of 3
percent
* Comparable sales are expected to be impacted by
approximately 200 basis points in Q2
* Return on invested capital (ROIC) for 12 fiscal months
ended April 30, 2016 was 10.0 percent
* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.50 to $2.70
* Comparable sales are expected to be impacted by
approximately 250 basis points in Q3
* FY earnings per share view $3.20, revenue view $14.93
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 comp store sales decrease due to anniversary sale, co's
largest sale event of year, is planned to start one week later
in july relative to last year
* Anniversary sale expected to result a favorable comparison
in Q3
