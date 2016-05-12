May 12 Shake Shack Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $54.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.1 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 9.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $245 million to $249 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP pro forma earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly same-Shack sales increased 9.9%
* Shack sales growth between 4% and 5%
* "Recent launch of Chick'n Shack at all domestic
company-operated locations has driven traffic growth"
* Fy2016 revenue view $242.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
* "Raised our revenue expectations and increased guidance to
open at least 16 domestic company-operated shacks this year"
