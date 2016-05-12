May 12 Dillard's Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $2.17
* Q1 sales $1.503 billion
* Total merchandise sales (which excludes CDI) for 13-week
period ended April 30, 2016 were $1.449 billion
* Total merchandise sales decreased 5% for 13-week period
ended April 30, 2016
* Sales in comparable stores for period also decreased 5%
* Gross margin from retail operations (which excludes CDI)
declined 145 basis points of sales for 13 weeks ended April 30,
2016
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $150 million
* Decline in Q1 gross margin was attributed primarily to
higher markdowns during period
* Consolidated gross margin for 13 weeks ended April 30,
2016 declined 140 basis points of sales
* Inventory remained unchanged on a percentage basis at
April 30, 2016 compared to May 2, 2015
* "Our disappointing sales pressured our gross margin and
net income performance, although inventory was relatively flat
at quarter end."
