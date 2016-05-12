May 12 Rvue Holdings Inc

* Net loss for q1 was $619,300, compared to a net loss of $411,100 in q1 of last year

* RVUE reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 159 percent to $189,000