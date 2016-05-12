May 12 Cosi Inc
* Company-Owned restaurant net sales for 2016 q1 of $21.2
million increased $4.0 million
* "we met our target cash balance for quarter, and are on
track with our target for q2."
* Expects to deliver positive adjusted ebitda between second
and third quarters of 2016
* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant net sales for 2016
q1 recorded aggregate increase of 1.5% when compared to 2015 q1
* Così, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue rose 21.1 percent to $21.7 million
