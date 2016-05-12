BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Pre-Released production of 69,464 ounces of gold in q1/16
* Kirkland lake gold reports strong earnings during the first quarter of 2016 generating $23.6 million in free cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)