May 12 Sunwah International Ltd

* Sunwah International Ltd qtrly net loss attributable to owners of company of $0.9 million versus loss of $1.2 million

* Q3 revenue $2.7 million versus $1.4 million

* Sunwah international reports q3 fiscal 2016 results