BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 Community Healthcare Trust Inc
* Community healthcare trust announces results for the three months ended march 31, 2016
* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.43
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)