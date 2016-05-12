BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 Corridor Resources Inc
* Q1 net income per share $ 0.014
* Q1 sales $6.5 million versus $10.1 million
* Q1 average daily natural gas production was 8.1 mmscfpd, an increase from 6.9 mmscfpd in q1 2015
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)