BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 Greater Toronto Airports Authority
* Reports 2016 first quarter results: domestic traffic leads overall growth at Toronto Pearson
* Q1 revenue $303.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)